"I went to the board, and they said we can’t do that" - Former manager claims club refused to pay £4 million more to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham 

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said that he missed out on signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in 2014, as his then club failed to sanction £4 million more.

Dyche urged the Burnley board to sign the striker and even called the then Spurs manager Tim Sherwood to enquire about Kane. Sherwood put a £7 million price tag on the England captain, but the Clarets deemed that too, as they had a budget of £3 million.

Dyche told Ben Foster's podcast 'Fozcast' (via Football.London):

“I phoned up about him. Tim Sherwood immediately said £7m. We (Burnley) were in the market for £3m. I went to the board, and they said we can’t do that.”

Kane would go on to become one of the greatest strikers in the Premier League with Tottenham. He is third in the league's goalscoring charts with 189 strikes. He is also second in England's all-time goalscorers list with 50 goals, just behind Wayne Rooney (53).

The England captain has won three Premier League Golden Boots with Spurs and one FIFA World Cup Golden Boot with the Three Lions.

Dyche, meanwhile, was sacked by Burnley last season due to their poor performances. The Clarets were eventually relegated and are currently managed by Vincent Kompany.

Tottenham captain Harry Kane working with physio to avoid recurring injuries

While Kane has consistently scored in almost every season since his debut, he has struggled immensely with injuries, especially with his ankles.

The Tottenham striker recently said that he has been working with a Spanish physio to get over the issue. He said (via The Sun):

“I did my hamstring against Southampton away on New Year's Day, and since then I've actually found this new physio, and we've been working together since, for nearly three years now. He's been really great for me. We've worked for hours and hours over the three years, built up a really good relationship, and I feel like he's really helped me get my body right."

He added:

“I've seen changes in my body in terms of what my ankles were like before and now after. I'm in a totally different place. ... I was at a period in my career where I was struggling to play consistently throughout a season. Especially when you come up to major tournaments, it's great to know your body is in a good place."

Kane has missed five games since his tendon injury against Southampton on January 1, 2020. He will hope to stay fit as he approaches a jam-packed schedule with Tottenham ahead of England's FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar later this year.

Tottenham are third in the Premier League standings and will next face league leaders Arsenal away on October 1.

