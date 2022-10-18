"I went to his house to get him to Real Madrid" - Florentino Perez delighted to see Karim Benzema win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez recently reacted to Karim Benzema winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

Perez went to Benzema's house to sign the Frenchman from Olympique Lyon in 2009. Needless to say, he signed a top player for his team as Benzema has been nothing short of spectacular throughout his career at the club.

Benzema is currently Real Madrid's second-highest goalscorer in history. In 615 games, the French forward has scored 328 goals and provided 160 assists.

However, last season was the peak of his form at the Spanish capital as Benzema netted 44 goals and provided 16 assists in 46 games across competitions.

Perez recently had this to say about the 34-year-old lifting the Ballon d'Or trophy in 2022:

"Everyone knows I went to Benzema's house to get him to Madrid. I'm so happy to see him win the Ballon d'Or. I've been a fan for 13 years."

Perez has also joined Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois for the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

France manager Didier Deschamps backed Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or award

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action for France.

Perez and Carlo Ancelotti are not the only people to back Karim Benzema to lift the 2022 Ballon d'Or award. France national team coach Didier Deschamps also backed the talismatic striker to lift the prestigious award this season.

While speaking to the media after France's 2-0 loss against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, Deschamps said (via RMC Sport):

“I hope it will be him because he deserves it, because of what he has done in this sporting season with his club, where he has won important titles, and with us too, where he was there last autumn to win the Nations League.”

Benzema is expected to be a big star for France as Les Blues look to defend their title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament in Qatar is set to start on November 20.

