“I went to try it and it was full of vodka” - Ex-teammate opens up on how Ronaldo Nazario tricked him during Champions League celebrations

Former AC Milan shot-stopper Zeljko Kalac recently talked about a prank former teammate Ronaldo Nazario played on him during their Champions League celebrations.

The Brazilian Legend joined the Rossoneri in the January window of 2007 after injuries led to his departure from Real Madrid. The World Cup winner, however, joined the Milan outfit in time to celebrate the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League win.

Ronaldo was known to be the life of the party throughout his career and his former teammate lifted the lid on his antics after they won the Champions League.

Speaking to FoxSports Australia, the former shot-stopper said:

“When we won the Champions League, I’ll never forget. We got on the bus and we were a bit dusty from the celebrations from the night before. Everyone was hydrating, back on the waters. Ronaldo got on the bus and he had his water. He was sipping away on this water. He says, ‘Mate, do you want to have a drink?’"

Kalac continued:

"I said, ‘Mate, give me a sip of water, I can’t breathe.’ I went to try it and it was full of vodka. He was continuing the journey. It was the longest three days of celebration I’ve ever had in my life. Mate, he was the life of the party. He was a gun player but he was a great person."

O Fenomeno would add the Milan giants to an impressive list of clubs in which he has enjoyed success, such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan. The Brazilian is fondly remembered in the red half of Milan for his Champions League win with the club and his contribution of nine goals in 20 appearances.

A glimpse at Ronaldo Nazario's brilliant career in European football

Ronaldo began his career in 1994 with boyhood club Cruzeiro and scored 44 goals in 47 games to secure a move to the Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. He then went on to bag 54 goals in 57 appearances, with his pace, power, and skill leaving the world stunned at his ability.

A world-record transfer to Barcelona in 1996 saw the then 20-year-old goal machine take his abilities to Spain, where he bagged 47 goals in 49 appearances. Another world record transfer for the Brazilian saw him move to Inter Milan in 1997.

O Fenomeno continued his scoring form with the Nerazzurri, bagging 59 goals in 99 appearances. However, injuries took their toll on him. He secured a move to Real Madrid, where despite bagging 103 goals in 177 games, his time was interrupted with injuries.

A nine-goal haul in 20 games with AC Milan ended his time in Europe. The two-time World Cup winner ended his playing career in his native Brazil with Corinthians, where he bagged 24 goals in 42 appearances.

