“I will always believe that we can win it” – Lionel Messi and Inter Miami sent firm warning by Houston Dynamo star ahead of US Open Cup final

Houston Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla recently issued a firm warning to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, emphasizing the belief he has in his team to win the US Open Cup final.

Lionel Messi has been on fire for Inter Miami, since making his debut for the club on July 15. The Argentine icon has scored 11 goals and registered five assists in 11 appearances across all competitions, winning the Leagues Cup in the process.

The next trophy on the 36-year-old's agenda is the US Open Cup. Inter Miami are set to face Houston Dynamo in the final at the DRV PNK Stadium on September 27.

While on international duty for Panama, Carrasquilla spoke to the media, addressing the upcoming clash against Inter Miami. He said (via AS):

“I have tried not to think about those things but I am clear that the team wants to win that final no matter what (US Open Cup against Inter Miami)."

He added:

"The time will come to focus on that, but it will be a very contested final because I feel that our team is in a good moment and we have to take advantage of it but we also know that it will be difficult against Lionel Messi and his teammates, they will also play at home. But I blindly believe in my teammates and in what we have been doing, so I will always believe that we can win it on the road."

Houston Dynamo are currently fifth in the MLS Western Conference with 39 points and are expected to be this a stern test for the Herons.

On the other hand, Inter Miami are currently 14th in the MLS Eastern Conference with just 28 points. However, they have been rejuvenated following the arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, and will fancy their chances to win their second trophy of the season.

Exploring Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo's roads to the US Open Cup final

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to take on Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final later this month. Let's take a look at how both clubs reached the final.

The Herons defeated Nashville 2-1 in the Round of 16, before downing Birmingham Legion FC 1-0 in the quarter-finals - prior to the arrival of Lionel Messi. Inter Miami then edged out FC Cincinnati 5-4 on penalties after their semi-final clash had ended 3-3 in normal time.

Houston Dynamo impressively dispatched Minnesota United FC 4-0 in the Round of 16. They then followed that up with a dominant 4-1 win over Chicago Fire FC in the quarter-finals. Their free-scoring vein of form also translated into the semi-finals, beating Real Salt Lake 3-1 to book their spot in the final.