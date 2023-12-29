"I will face it head on" - Real Madrid star David Alaba gives an update on his ACL injury with optimistic social media post

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has uploaded a post on his Instagram account, affirming that he will face the challenge that comes with his ACL injury head-on.

Alaba suffered a torn ACL in Madrid's 4-1 win against Villarreal in La Liga on December 17. The Austrian center-back was forced off in the 35th minute after his leg appeared to buckle and he was left floored.

It was a devastating blow for the 31-year-old and Real Madrid as he will not only miss the rest of the season but also next year's European Championships. He was set to travel with Austria to the international tournament in Germany next summer.

However, Alaba remains upbeat ahead of a long road to recovery. He posted a snap of himself resting up on his Instagram account along with a message to fans:

"It’s taken me a while to process what happened last week. I’ve faced a few challenges in my career, but this may be one of my toughest ones yet. However, I will not only accept this challenge, but I will face it head on and get to the top of that mountain."

Alaba added:

"Thank you to my teammates, Real Madrid, friends, family & everyone for your love and support."

Alaba has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti this season, making 17 appearances across competitions. He's helped his side keep six clean sheets and chipped in with two assists.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti could enter the market for a new defender following Alaba's injury

Goncalo Inacio could be an option for Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti has suggested Real Madrid may enter the January transfer window and look to sign a defender to deal with Alaba's injury. The Austrian joins Eder Militao on the sidelines, with his Brazilian teammate also dealing with a torn ACL.

Los Blancos' boss hasn't ruled out the possibility of making additions next month. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"If there’s a chance to sign a good player for Real Madrid and to help for this season, we will make it happen. I can’t say no… we spoke internally about the possibility of new signing. We will take our time. No rush. The window will close on January 31. We are thinking about that."

One defender who has been linked with Madrid is Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio. AS (via CaughtOffside) reports that the La Liga giants have been keeping tabs on the Portugal international who has a €60 million release clause.

Inacio, 22, has made 23 appearances across competitions this season, helping Sporting keep six clean sheets. He's also scored an impressive three goals for Ruben Amorim's side.