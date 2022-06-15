"I'll get the opportunity soon to call him" - new Liverpool singing Darwin Nunez explains what message he will send to Luis Suarez 

Darwin Nunez has said that he will contact former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez to get his support and advice as he joins the Reds on a six-year deal worth £85 million, according to The Guardian.

Liverpool made their first signing ahead of the new season by cracking a deal with Benfica to sign the 22-year-old Uruguayan international striker.

Darwin Nunez has officially completed his transfer to Liverpool!

Nunez has been a top performer for the Portuguese club in the recently concluded Premeira Liga season, scoring 34 goals and providing four assists across different competitions. Nunez was amongst the hottest properties on the transfer radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Nunez, who is a Uruguayan by nationality, has had the opportunity to play alongside former Reds star striker Luis Suarez in the national team. Suarez is amongst the most successful strikers in the world, and the budding sensation could get an advice or two about the challenges in the Premier League.

"I've not had a chance to be in touch with him just yet. But I'm sure when everything comes out on social media, I'll give him a call or I'll send him a photo that I've taken where he's there in the background in a picture." Darwin Nunez on Luis Suarez

Quizzed if he has had a chance to talk to Luis Suarez since completing his move to Anfield, Nunez said via the Liverpool Echo:

"No, not yet, I've not had a chance to be in touch with him just yet. But I'm sure when everything comes out on social media, I'll give him a call or I'll send him a photo that I've taken where he's there in the background in a picture.''

Nunez believes he will be getting important advice from Suarez, who has left a mark on Liverpool's history since his days at the English club. Nunez added:

"I'll send that to him and we'll have a bit of a chat and I'll ask him lots of questions so he can offer his support and help because he's a real reference to me because he's a Uruguayan footballer who made history at Liverpool. But, for sure, I'll get the opportunity soon to call him and have a chat with him."

Bayern Munich close to finalizing a deal with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are close to poaching Sadio Mane ahead of the new Bundesliga season. The Senegalese international has been waiting for a contract renewal at Anfield but nothing concrete has yet come out of the negotiations. The German giants are also looking to replace Lewandowski with a proven striker ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

Bayern are getting closer to finalizing a deal for Sadio Mané, per Fabrizio Romano. After scoring 16 goals in Premier League play for Liverpool this season, and 5 goals in UCL, how many goals will Mané score for Bayern next season?

The arrival of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez could make the negotiations much trickier as Jurgen Klopp attempts to rebuff the forward line with much younger players than Sadio Mane.

