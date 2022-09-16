"I will give 100% to stay" - Barcelona star wants to join loan side permanently 

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has stated his intention to remain at AC Milan permanently as he spends the 2022-23 season on loan at the Serie A side.

Dest moved to Milan in the latter stages of the summer transfer window with there having been much speculation over his future at the Nou Camp.

The American right-back has been finding game time hard to come by under Xavi Hernandez at Barca.

He has joined the Rossoneri on a season-long loan with an option to buy for €20 million.

Dest has spoken of his happiness at the San Sir and wants to remain in the Italian capital beyond the 2022-23 season (via Fabrizio Romano):

"There’s a buy option in the contract between AC Milan and Barcelona, so I will do my best here as I hope Milan will sign me on permanent deal. I’m really happy here and I will give 100% to stay”.

The American made 30 appearances last season but was not a regular fixture under Xavi, who was seemingly not a fan of the right-back.

The Barcelona manager pushed for the defender to leave the La Liga club. He was asked for his opinion on Dest's situation before his departure, saying (via ESPN):

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United were also reportedly interested in the American but he ended up heading to Milan.

Dest leaves Barcelona with a spot in the USA national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in mind

Dest needs first team football ahead of World Cup

The World Cup is on the horizon, it is essential that players get minutes in ahead of the tournament.

Dest needed the move to Milan given his situation at Barcelona, where he was likely to play a limited role this season.

He has spoken of the importance of the loan switch to Milan with the World Cup in mind, saying (via ESPN):

"I need to get minutes for the World Cup. I need to play. Not only for the World Cup, I just want to play always. They [Milan] gave me a great opportunity. So I didn't even think twice. I was like: I have to do it. I want to play. So it was an easy decision to make."

Dest went on to speak of his past ambitions of playing for Milan:

"I love this club. This is a club I wanted to play for when I was younger. I think this is a nice step for me, a good chance to play again. I'm really glad and honored to play for this club and I will give my best."

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far