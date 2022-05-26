“I will be most happy” – Sadio Mane reacts to Ballon d'Or claims as Liverpool prepare for Champions League showdown

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has reacted to being tipped to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of the Reds' Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League title by a point but still have a chance to finish their excellent season with three trophies.

They will play Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday (May 28). The Reds will be hoping to win the coveted silverware for the seventh time in their history.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"There's no pressure - nothing at all. Just enjoy [it]. I think it's a dream moment for us so let's enjoy it without making up pressure because that doesn't help. You can see everyone is smiling and everyone is fully confident." Sadio Mane on facing Real Madrid:"There's no pressure - nothing at all. Just enjoy [it]. I think it's a dream moment for us so let's enjoy it without making up pressure because that doesn't help. You can see everyone is smiling and everyone is fully confident." #awlive [sky] Sadio Mane on facing Real Madrid:"There's no pressure - nothing at all. Just enjoy [it]. I think it's a dream moment for us so let's enjoy it without making up pressure because that doesn't help. You can see everyone is smiling and everyone is fully confident." #awlive [sky]

Ahead of the showdown, Sadio Mane has insisted that his goal for the season was to win all four trophies with the Reds and they have won two already (FA Cup and League Cup). He has claimed that he intends to win the Champions League as well as the Ballon d'Or.

The Senegalese attacker told Goal:

“Like I said from the beginning, my target with the boys and with Liverpool football club is four trophies. So far we have two, now we have lost one, we have Champions League [next], let’s win that one and we’ll see what’s going to happen."

"But for sure, I will be most happy If I win the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or."

Can the Liverpool attacker win the Ballon d'Or this year?

Sadio Mane has enjoyed yet another remarkable season in Liverpool colours as well as for his country Senegal.

The 30-year-old has scored a total of 23 goals for the Merseysiders this season in 50 games across all competitions while also contributing with five assists. The former Southampton star was not at his best during the first half of the season but did remarkably well in the second half.

Following the arrival of Luis Diaz in January, Mane has mostly been deployed by Jurgen Klopp at number nine and his game has considerably improved in the new role.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“When you see African players, people like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who really play at the highest possible level, then we talk about the best world players not just the best African players.” Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy:“When you see African players, people like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who really play at the highest possible level, then we talk about the best world players not just the best African players.” #awlive [goal] Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy:“When you see African players, people like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who really play at the highest possible level, then we talk about the best world players not just the best African players.” #awlive [goal] https://t.co/2WzguwzlR5

The dynamic attacker also played a key role for his country Senegal as they won the Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of Mohamed Salah's Egypt. Mane also earned his country a place in the 2022 World Cup by beating Egypt once again.

If Liverpool win the Champions League, Mane will definitely be a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or award. However, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is having the season of his life and is also in the race for the prestigious individual award right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar