“I will hunt you again” - Thomas Muller warns Lionel Messi as he renews rivalry after MLS transfer

German icon Thomas Muller fired a warning at Argentine maestro Lionel Messi after completing his move to the Major League Soccer (MLS). The 35-year-old claimed that he is ready to 'hunt' the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner 'again'.

Widely regarded as one of the best forwards of his generation, Muller spent 17 seasons with boyhood side Bayern Munich. He racked up 250 goals and 276 assists in 756 appearances for the Bavarians, lifting a whopping 13 Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles alongside many other cup titles.

Bayern decided against renewing the 2014 World Cup winner's deal this summer, allowing him to join other clubs on a free transfer. He signed a contract with MLS Western Conference side Vancouver Whitecaps until the end of the 2025 campaign.

While Muller has just joined the American top-flight, Messi has dominated it since his arrival on a free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2023. He has bagged 59 goals and 29 assists in 71 appearances for the Herons, helping them win the 2023 Leagues Cup title and the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024.

Muller and Messi were involved in several iconic match-ups for club and country. The Argentine has won just three of his ten games against the German, with the most notable losses being in the 2014 World Cup final (Germany 1-0 Argentina) and in the 2020 UCL quarterfinal (Bayern 8-2 Barcelona).

In an interview with Maurice Edu for MLS, Muller reminisced his rivalry with Messi and vowed to renew it in the United States. He said

"It worked out often enough. We (Bayern) had also big defeats against Barcelona once, I think 2015 (5-3 win for Barca), when they won the (UEFA) Champions League. We lost against them... But, I will hunt you again."

Muller made his Vancouver debut in the 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo last Sunday (August 17). Up next, he will be seen in action against St Louis City on Saturday (August 23).

"A little bit more elegant" - Thomas Muller names Lionel Messi as the GOAT ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Legendary German forward Thomas Muller has asserted that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time. The German claimed that he always went for Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate during his younger years, but has now changed his mind.

Speaking to Maurice Edu in an interview for MLS, the 35-year-old said (via Mirror):

"But to be honest, for me, Messi's the greatest player we have in this game. We always have this discussion, but they both are crazy. Yeah, but Messi was a little bit more elegant. And after he won the World Cup with Argentina, I go for him. I think in my first 10 years as a professional player, I always went for Cristiano, if there's the GOAT debate. But now I'm a little bit older, a little bit more romantic, and I go more for the style than only for the performance, the work ethic, and so on and so on."

The Argentine icon will next be seen in action in Inter Miami's upcoming MLS fixture against DC United on Saturday (August 23).

