“I will do all I can to make it happy” - Inter Miami star pledges loyalty towards Lionel Messi

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has opened up on the expectations of playing alongside Lionel Messi at the club since his arrival in the MLS. The youngster is one of the players who has caught the eye over the past nine months of Messi playing for the Herons.

Eligible for both the USMNT and Argentina, teenage star Cremaschi has enjoyed an impressive couple of months, becoming a first-team regular. Messi arrived on the scene in the summer of 2023, and the profile of the club and its players soared immediately.

Fresh from scoring his first MLS goal of the season off a Lionel Messi rebound in their win over New England Revolution, Benjamin Cremaschi has revealed his loyalty to the 36-year-old. In an interview aired via Urbanaplay, the youngster shared that he tries to play well in order to make his captain happy due to his influence on the team.

"One wants to play well not just for yourself but to make him (Messi) happy.“

“I will do all I can to make him happy, is not easy. He helps all the time, so he makes it much easier."

Cremaschi has played only three times in the MLS season, having only recently returned from an injury layoff. The teenager is expected to feature prominently for the Herons for the remainder of the season, especially following injuries to Facundo Farias and Federico Redondo.

Messi has also struggled with a hamstring problem this season, but this has not impacted his productivity in any way. The Inter Miami captain has found the net nine times, while also providing seven assists in his first seven league games this season.

Lionel Messi breaks two records in Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi has been in stunning form since his arrival in the MLS, and he has taken no prisoners, breaking record after record. His most recent performance saw him break two records as his side downed New England Revolution away from home.

Messi scored twice and provided an assist for Luis Suarez as his side claimed a comfortable 4-1 win over their opponents. His contribution saw him become the first player in MLS history to record multiple goal contributions in five consecutive matches.

In addition to this, the Argentine great became the player with the most goal contributions in the first seven games of a MLS season. His 16 goal contributions eclipses the previous record of 13 held by Thierry Henry from his time with the New York Red Bulls.