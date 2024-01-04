"I will keep doing my best" - Liverpool star sends message after winning club's December player of the month award

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has thanked the fans and vowed to continue his recent run of form after winning the club's Player of the Month award for December.

Endo enjoyed an excellent end to 2023, becoming a fixture in the Reds' starting XI. He started their last six Premier League matches in December after scoring his first goal for the club in a 4-3 win over Fulham earlier in the month. Jurgen Klopp's side were unbeaten in those six games, winning four and drawing twice.

The Japanese international also started their final UEFA Europe League group-stage encounter, a 2-1 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise. He received an hour of action in the club's 5-1 thrashing of West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarterfinals as well.

Across those eight starts, Endo completed 89.9% of his passes, while winning 15 fouls and 46 total duels. He also recorded 16 tackles and eight interceptions.

Liverpool announced that the midfielder had won their Player of the Month award for December via their X (formerly Twitter) account. Endo quote-tweeted the post with the caption:

"Thank you always for supporting me @LFC fans 🙏❤ I will keep doing my best 💪🔥"

It's worth noting that Liverpool will likely be without the 30-year-old, who joined from VfB Stuttgart in the summer for around €19 million (via The Athletic), until February. Endo is currently with the Japan squad competing at the AFC Asian Cup, which kicks off on January 12 and concludes on February 10.

"What a boy and what a player" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised Wataru Endo prior to his departure for AFC Asian Cup

Jurgen Klopp was all praise for Wataru Endo prior to Liverpool's 4-2 Premier League win over Newcastle United on New Year's Day.

Speaking on December 27, the German tactician said about the midfielder (via The Mirror):

“I loved this game, I have to say. It’s a bit of a shame how he found his feet and now he goes to the Asian Cup but that’s how it is, it’s fine. What a boy and what a player and very important.”

Klopp also acknowledged Endo's slow start to life at Anfield. The summer arrival notably started just two of the Reds' first 14 Premier League matches this season.

“I am really happy for him. It took him a little bit [of time] that he really showed how good he really is, but now we can see it and I’m really happy about that,” Klopp said.

Liverpool's first match without Endo will be an FA Cup third-round fixture away to Arsenal on Sunday, January 7.