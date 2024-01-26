“I will leave the club at the end of the season” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes huge announcement

Jurgen Klopp has announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. The German manager has hinted that he will be taking a sabbatical following the exit.

The Liverpool manager has claimed that he wants to lead a "normal life" and believes it is the right time to take the step. He wanted to give the Reds enough time to find a suitable replacement and thus made his decision in November.

The 56-year-old moved to Anfield in October 2015 after the Reds sacked Brendan Rodgers. In his stay at the club, the manager has won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FA Community Shield.

Jurgen Klopp announces he is leaving Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was speaking to the Liverpool website after announcing his decision today. He said:

"I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it. I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

He added:

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again. After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth."

Liverpool are in the Carabao Cup final this year, where they face Chelsea. The Reds are also on top of the Premier League table, face Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round and are in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.