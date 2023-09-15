“I will never bet against the Messi mafia” – Cristiano Ronaldo fan forced to get Lionel Messi tattoo on live stream after losing crazy bet

Cristiano Ronaldo fan and Mexican streamer Maquina del Mal was devastated after he was forced to tattoo Lionel Messi's face following Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory.

Prior to the Miami-based outfit's showdown against Nashville in late August, Del Mal placed a bet with his friends, claiming the Argentina skipper wouldn't win the final.

However, Messi helped his side secure their first-ever trophy, scoring a 23rd-minute opener. He netted a stunning left-footed curler which was cancelled out by Fafa Picault's header in the 57th minute. Eventually, Inter Miami triumphed 10-9 on penalties.

The man who cussed Messi, in the process of getting the World Cup winner's face inked on his back, said (via Essentially Sports):

"I regret having bet something knowing that Messi’s mafia turns everything it touches into something rotten. I bring a lie on my skin. The goat is another one. I will never again bet against the Messi mafia, MLS, and FIFA."

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has been brilliant since joining his new club this summer.

So far, Messi has managed 11 goals and five assists from 11 appearances across all competitions in the USA. He'll be looking to add to Inter Miami's trophy cabinet in the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo on September 27.

"The Saudi league is better than MLS"- Cristiano Ronaldo's dig at Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly took a swipe at Lionel Messi, who recently completed a move to MLS Club Inter Miami. The former Real Madrid star believes the Saudi Pro League to be better than the American top-flight.

Ronaldo's comments came just before the World Cup winner appeared in his first match for Inter Miami. Speaking after Al-Nassr's 5-0 loss against Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly, he said (via NDTV):

"The Saudi league is better than MLS. I opened the way to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here."

The Portuguese superstar completed his move to the Saudi Pro League in January 2023, becoming the first major European name to join the competition. Following his exit from Europe, several stars from across the continent have opted to make the move to the Middle East.

Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson, and Ruben Neves are only a few names who have decided to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.