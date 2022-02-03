“I will never pressure him” – Ronaldo insists Cristiano Jr is free to ‘do what he wants’ in life

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he will not force his son Cristiano Jr to get into football. The Portuguese star wants his son to pick his own career, and promised to support him.

Cristiano Jr is a part of Manchester United's academy right now, and reportedly has great potential. The teenager has been backed to get into football, but a decision on his future has not been made yet.

Ronaldo spoke in his partner Georgina Rodriguez's new Netflix series 'I Am Georgina'. He reassured his fans that he would not force Cristiano Jr into football, saying:

"Only time will tell. I will never pressure him. He will do what he wants. Also what I want the most for Cristianito and everyone else is that they're happy and that they choose what they want. I will support in any way."

Cristiano Ronaldo on being a dad to Cristiano Jr

The Manchester United star spoke about his son at Soccer's Top Scorer of All Time awards in Dubai. He said that he would not get him a phone any time soon.

The Portuguese added that there is time before his son gets a mobile, and it is too early right now. He said:

"Definitely it (technology) helps a lot. It helped me and the people here, all the world, and I think we have to take advantage of that, but we shouldn't be obsessed with it. For example, I can give you a small impression."

"My oldest child is going to be 12 years old soon, and he asks me every time, 'Daddy, can I have a phone; can I have a phon;, can I have a phone.' I say to him, 'Cristiano, you have time.' I know as well that this young generation are one step ahead of their age, so I agree that we have to take advantage of that but not be obsessed about technology."

Commenting on being a parent to his kids, he added:

"The best thing that we can do is have children and educate them to have unconditional love. And to have a woman by your side who gives you stability, then the kids' education is phenomenal."

Ronaldo enjoyed a short break from football, but will be returning to action this Friday against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

