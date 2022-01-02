“I will play here” – Erling Haaland confirms future transfer to fans while on vacation: Reports

Erling Haaland is one of the most trending players these days. The buzz associated with the Norwegian's imminent departure from Borussia Dortmund has set constant speculation about his future destination. However, Haaland recently revealed to some fans on a vacation that he will play in Spain.

The Bundesliga does not resume until 8th January where Dortmund will play against Eintracht Frankfurt. Meanwhile, the players have gone on vacation to relax and enjoy the holiday season. Haaland, along with his family, is vacationing in Marbella, Spain. The striker has a house there that he had owned for a year. His father, Alf-Inge Haaland, had decided to invest in Malaga town.

The Norwegian was spotted around restaurants and supermarkets in Marbella at the end of the year. Upon catching a glimpse of the 21-year-old generational talent, a flock of fans recognized the superstar and approached him.

They asked where he would play next year. To this, the poised youngster smiled with an answer that might set Europe in a frenzy. He said:

"I will play here, in Spain."

Haaland's father has been in love with Spain for quite a while now. He is a man who is passionate about golf, and Spain has plenty of marvelous golf courses to intrigue an ardent admirer. Moreover, the Spanish duo of Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the race to lure away the Bundesliga striker from Germany.

Ideal destination for Haaland in La Liga

Haaland has set his sights on playing in Spain's top division of La Liga. Only two Spanish sides where he could go in the summer remain clear, i.e., Real Madrid and Barca. Both clubs would desire the Norway international as he has proven himself on a global stage.

As a special player for years to come, it's easier for both parties to bank on a bonafide superstar. Haaland is better suited to join Los Blancos, who would love him to shoulder the responsibility of the frontlines at the Santiago Bernabeu over the next decade. In terms of financial ability, Barcelona trail their rivals due to their bookkeeping troubles.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said last month:

"It doesn’t matter where you go, everyone talks about Erling Haaland. The only thing I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in his signing. I could name you other 25 teams, but I know for a fact that Madrid are interested.”

Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, alongside his father, hopes to get between 90 and 100 million euros in transfers away from Dortmund. Haaland already averages scoring more than one goal per game at this young age. His astonishing tally of scoring 76 goals in 75 games for the Black and Yellows in all competitions makes him one of the deadliest attackers in the game.

