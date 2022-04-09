"I will probably do that in the next couple of weeks" - Ralf Rangnick admits he hasn't followed Manchester United loanee's performances

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted to not having followed United midfielder James Garner, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest

The Welshman joined Forest last summer on-loan to gain more game time as he looks to be a future star for the Red Devils.

He has been one of the Championship's best players and has impressed in the FA Cup this season. He has helped his side knock out the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City in the competition. He has played 38 games in all competitions so far for Forest this season, scoring four goals and assisting six.

But Rangnick has admitted that he hasn't had the time to watch the young English midfielder, telling Manchester United's official website:

"To be honest I haven’t seen that many games of Nottingham Forest but I will probably do that in the next couple of weeks with my staff and the analysis team."

Rangnick continued:

"I’ve heard he’s scored four goals and had four assists there, but my focus, as you can imagine has been on the current team in the last weeks and months. This is certainly good if players get gametime somewhere and do well, and this is the idea behind a loan period.”

Many United fans have been clamoring for Garner to be given an opportunity next season. With the Old Trafford side having majorly faltered this season, there could be chances for players that are not getting into the first-team.

The 21-year-old may be one of those to benefit from the appointment of a new manager at the end of the season.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag looks likely to be that man, with ESPN reporting that his appointment is being finalized.

Manchester United midfield departures to give James Garner the chance

Garner's Manchester United future will become clearer at the end of the season

The Old Trafford side are set to undergo a huge overhaul this summer with a number of midfielders' futures under speculation.

Paul Pogba's future likely lies away from Manchester United with the Frenchman's contract expiring at the end of the season. He is being linked with Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (per Sky Sports).

Juan Mata, albeit more of an attacking midfielder, is also seemingly on his way out of the club. He too is coming to the end of his current deal with the Red Devils.

There are also rumors that Nemanja Matic may depart given his age and lack of game time.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested the Serbian may leave the side at the end of the season, saying (via FIVE):

“Hes got until the end of this season and I’d be surprised if he’s in the squad next season just based on the age of what he is and where he is in his career."

Rangnick will be going into his consultancy role once the likely arrival of ten Hag occurs. Perhaps he will give the Dutchman a word of advice over the midfield situation.

Garner may therefore be afforded his chance at staking a claim in the Manchester United side.

