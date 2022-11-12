"I will be ready to take that step" - Manchester United target hints at exit from current club at the end of the season

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has admitted to Dutch outlet NOS (via GOAL) that it would be an honor to play for Manchester United.

Gakpo, 23, is a man in form, having scored 13 goals and contributed 17 assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United were interested in Gakpo during the summer but decided to sign Erik ten Hag's former Ajax winger Antony instead for £85 million.

They have again been linked with a move for the Dutchman in the January transfer window as Ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals this season, managing just 18 in the league as they sit fifth.

Gakpo has discussed a potential departure from the Philips Arena and admitted he would be honored to join a side such as Manchester United:

"I think at the end of this season I will be ready to take that step. I feel like I was already that way at the start of this season, but after this season I'm even more ready to take that next step."

The Dutch forward added:

"[On which clubs he would like to join] Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. It would be an honour to play there, but I also have to see what kind of team would suit me best."

Gakpo has three years remaining on his current deal at PSV, and recent reports suggest that the Eredivisie side may listen to offers of around £26 million.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag has hinted that Anthony Martial is his preferred striker

Ten Hag is a fan of the Frenchman

The strikers' situation at Manchester United is interesting, with Ten Hag possessing three options.

The Red Devils have Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marcus Rashford as options in their frontline.

Martial endured injury issues at the start of the season and has made just six appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has struggled for goals, with just three in 16 appearances.

Finally, Rashford has been impressive, bagging eight goals and contributing three assists in 18 games.

However, the English attacker has perhaps been at his best when playing on the left flank.

He has scored three goals as a striker and as many as a left winger.

Ten Hag has lauded Martial's style of play and hinted that he is the central striker who best fits his philosophy.

The United manager said:

"Definitely, he plays very well in a lot of aspects of football, I’m happy with that, except his availability. But we also have others and we have played with Marcus Rashford as the nine. We also have Cristiano Ronaldo, so we have more options there."

