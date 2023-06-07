“I will not return to Barcelona” – Lionel Messi breaks silence as he confirms Inter Miami transfer

In a recent interview with SPORT, Lionel Messi confirmed that he will continue his football career at Inter Miami and won't return to Barcelona. The Argentine recently played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain during the 3-2 defeat against Clermont Foot.

He will become a free agent on June 30 upon the expiration of his contract. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. However, a fairytale comeback is not on the cards as Messi said (h/t Barca Universal):

"I will not return to Barcelona. I will join Inter Miami."

Lionel Messi was also heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, who reportedly offered the player a €1 billion contract for two years. Messi, though, said:

"I made the decision to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it 100 percent and there are some things missing, but well, we decided to continue the journey there."

Inter Miami fan spoke about Lionel Messi's potential arrival

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's arrival to Inter Miami is a big deal for the MLS. While legends like Thierry Henry, Andrea Prilo, David Villa, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and more have played in the league, Messi's arrival is a special case.

A fan of Messi's new club pointed that out. He claimed that the City of Miami has been revolutionized, keeping the Argentine's arrival in mind. Speaking to Argentine media outlet TyC Sport, the fan said:

"Now, Miami is revolutionized. Messi is Messi wherever he goes. When he came here, he went to eat in Argentine places. He lends himself to people too. They're going to drive him crazy anywhere in the world, but he's going to be calmer. I'm waiting that they give confirmation to prepare a welcome. The idea is that on Saturday, there will be a special reception. A giant flag with a 'Welcome, Leo', but we cannot invest until it is confirmed."

He added:

"Messi comes with a coach and with at least four players. We are not doing well in the table. You get into the page and it's collapsed. A subscription to go to the gallery where I am is worth 100 dollars a month, but now he is going to go up. I am going to the pitch today to watch the NBA final and it is rumored that after the second quarter, they will put Messi's face on the screens to announce his arrival and the stadium will explode."

Former Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino and Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets have also been linked with a move to the club. Inter Miami also have a very large Argentine fanbase, which could help Messi settle in the MLS.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes