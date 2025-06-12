"I will speak when the time is right" - Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres sends message after Sporting CP president's comments

Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres has hit out at Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas after his comments on the striker's possible exit. The Swedish star hinted that he wants to leave, but the club are refusing to negotiate with others.

Ad

Gyokeres posted on Instagram that there is a lot of talk in the media, but most of it is false.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He added that he would be breaking his silence when the time was right and posted on his Instagram stories:

"There's a lot of talk at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right."

Varandas spoke to the media earlier this week and confirmed that he will not sell the striker for €70 million. He added that they do not have an offer on the table for their star player and said via The Independent:

Ad

"I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60 million euros plus 10 million euros because I never promised that. To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres, neither today nor last season."

"It's not worth us setting a value because I don't know what will happen in a year's time. I don't know if it will be 40 million euros, 60 million euros or 80 million euros. What I can guarantee is that I will not demand 100 million Euros,'" he continued.

Ad

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal this summer, and Chelsea is also said to be monitoring the striker.

Manchester United tipped to sign Viktor Gyokeres by Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer has predicted that Manchester United will sign Viktor Gyokeres over Arsenal. He believes that the possibility of working with Ruben Amorim will be key for the Swede to pick the Red Devils over the Gunners.

Ad

The Premier League legend told Metro:

"On Viktor Gyokeres, I'm not surprised at all if they get him because of his work with Sporting and Ruben Amorim before, I think that was always going to be the case. They're not in Europe this year, they're not in the Champions League and they're going to have to pay huge wages to get the players and tempt them away from other clubs that are going to be interested in them."

Gyokeres reportedly has a €100 million release clause, but Sporting are open to negotiations. They are waiting for the right offer for the striker, who scored 39 goals in the Portuguese league last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More