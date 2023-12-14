"I will take that miracle" - Ben Foster gives his prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester United

Ben Foster has ruled out any chance of a Christmas miracle for Manchester United when they visit Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool on Sunday (December 17).

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils hit rock bottom on Tuesday when they crashed out of not only the UEFA Champions League but Europe altogether. His men finished bottom of Group A after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Manchester United's league campaign hasn't been much better and they currently occupy sixth place. They've won nine and lost seven of their 16 games and the pressure is growing on Ten Hag.

Foster expects Liverpool to pour more misery on their arch-rivals when they meet this weekend. He spoke to YouTuber and Red Devils fan Mark Goldbridge who jokingly suggested that a miracle could occur.

The former United goalkeeper had other ideas telling Goldbridge (via That's Football's YouTube channel):

"I will take that miracle and I will hand it out there for a Liverpool home win."

Goldbridge gave a similar sentiment with a hilarious analysis of how things may pan out for his beloved Manchester United:

"I think we could get a dead cat in here and it would still say Liverpool home win. This is about how many United concede."

Ten Hag's side face a daunting task in colliding with the high-flying Merseysiders. Jurgen Klopp's troops sit top of the Premier League, with 11 wins, four draws and one defeat in 16 games.

Red Devils fans will not need reminding about how the same fixture panned out last season. They suffered a humiliating 7-0 thrashing to Liverpool in one of the most devastating moments in the club's history.

Manchester United could be without several key players for their trip to Liverpool

Erik ten Hag is dealing with an injury crisis.

The news goes from bad to worse for Ten Hag and he could be without up to 13 first-team players for the crucial encounter with the Merseysiders. Bruno Fernandes will miss the trip to Anfield as he serves a one-game suspension for his fifth yellow card of the season.

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Christian Eriksen (knee), and Amad Diallo (knee) will also likely miss the game.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missed the defeat to Bayern midweek and are doubtful. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were forced off during that game and their availability is also in doubt.

Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof are also likely to be absent, while Jadon Sancho continues to be banished from Manchester United's first team. It's a nightmare time to be facing Klopp's side who are flourishing.