"I will take over right away" - Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo drops huge hint about future and makes Euro 2024 claim 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has huge expectations with the Portugal national team for the upcoming 2022 World Cup as well as Euro 2024. The Portuguese captain claims he is ready to lead his team to glory and will 'take over right away'.

Ronaldo received an award for being Portugal's record goal-scorer at the 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro held on Tuesday (September 20). He has recorded 117 goals in 189 appearances for his national side.

After receiving the award at the event, Cristiano Ronaldo said in a speech thanking 'all those who were important in his career' (via Observador):

“For me it is obviously an honor to receive an award of this dimension, to be the best scorer ever for the national teams. I never thought that one day I could achieve it.

"It was a long journey, but I would also like to say that my journey is not over yet. They're still going to take a little more load from Cris."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added:

“I still feel motivated, I feel that my ambition is still up there.

"I am in a national team with many young players still, with an extraordinary future and obviously, I want to be part of this World Cup and the European Championship as well – I will take over right away.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently preparing with the Portugal national team for their Nations League clash against the Czech Republic on September 25.

"If you give him the right ball, he will score goals" - Portugal international hails teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has opened up about playing with Portuguese and club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, hailing the forward's goal-scoring ability.

Fernandes explained what it's like to play behind Ronaldo as a No.10 for both club and country. Speaking to The Athletic, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"In the national team, I play with him and when I score, he is on the pitch. To play with Cristiano as a No.10 is actually really good because players respect Cristiano so much that it creates more space, as the opponents are afraid of him taking the ball and scoring."

He added:

"Obviously he can be really good to play together with, for someone who gives assists, as if you give him the right ball, he will score goals."

