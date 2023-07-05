“I will try to go somewhere I will play” – Arsenal midfielder makes huge claim on future at Emirates

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga recently stated that he wishes to represent a club that would offer him regular game time.

Sambi Lokonga moved to the Emirates from Anderlecht in July 2021 and came to north London with a lot of expectations. However, lack of game time saw the midfielder complete a loan spell at Crystal Palace last season.

The Belgium international joined the Eagles in January this year but only registered eight starts for the club. In all, Sambi Lokonga has managed 39 appearances for Arsenal.

During an interview on Wonhee Hyung's YouTube channel, he said (via Burnley Express):

"I don’t know, I will try to go somewhere I will play, that’s the most important thing, to have some games and play game after game."

According to Metro, Vincent Kompany's Burnley are interested in bringing the 22-year-old to Turf Moor. Speaking on the Vibe With Five podcast in 2021, the former Manchester City defender had this to say about the young midfielder:

"You know what I like with Sambi and it’s rare in football – what Yaya did have – is he wants the ball no matter what. Team’s not doing well, give the ball to Sambi. Team’s doing well, give the ball to Sambi. He will never hide away from his responsibility."

Should the deal go through, Kompany will reunite with the player with whom he shared the pitch 13 times at Anderlecht.

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson contract extension to take place soon

Reiss Nelson

Arsenal are reportedly ready to complete the long-term contract extensions of William Saliba and Reiss Nelson, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has reported that the Gunners agreed to a contract with the winger that will see him at the club till 2027, with an option to extend by a year.

Nelson proved that he could come off the bench and make an impact for Arsenal last season. His dramatic winner against Bournemouth in the 2022-23 campaign saw the north London outfit complete a comeback from two goals down. Nelson scored in the 97th minute, and the Emirates erupted as he sealed the victory for his boyhood club.

He made 18 appearances last season, scoring three goals and providing three assists across all competitions.

The winger also adds to Arsenal's squad depth when it comes to wide players and could challenge Gabriel Martinelli for a first-team position.

