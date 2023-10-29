“I wish for more frustration, more anger and more disappointment” - Barcelona superstar makes brutally honest claim after Real Madrid defeat

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has stated that he wants to see his teammates express more frustration following their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

The first Clasico of the season took place at the Estadi Lluis Companys on Saturday, October 28. In what was a thrilling La Liga encounter, Gundogan handed the Catalans, who dominated the first half, a sixth-minute lead with his first goal for the club.

However, Los Blancos improved post the break and drew level in the 68th minute through a 30-yard piledriver from in-form summer arrival Jude Bellingham. The Englishman then popped up in the area to guide a cross that was helped on by Luka Modric into the net in the second minute of stoppage time.

Speaking after the game to La Liga TV, Gundogan admitted that Barcelona were disappointed with the result. However, he added that his teammates needed to show more anger after losing such a game (via ESPN):

“I have to be honest, not as much as I wish because I don't want to say something wrong, but I was in the dressing room and of course people are disappointed. But especially after such a big game and a result that is so unnecessary, I wish for more frustration, more anger and more disappointment.

“This is a little bit the problem. There has to be more emotion, especially when you lose and when you know you can perform better, do better in certain situations and you just don't react.”

He concluded:

“It transfers to the pitch at the end of the day. We need to make a huge step in that because otherwise Real Madrid or even Girona are going to run away. I didn't come here to lose this type of game or to let a gap create.”

Gundogan is expected to be one of the leaders, alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, of what is a young Blaugrana team. Youngsters Pablo Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Alejandro Balde and Ronaldo Araujo all started against Real Madrid, while Lamine Yamal came off the bench.

The German, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer this summer upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract, was one of their top performers on Saturday.

Apart from scoring their only goal with an instinctive finish, he also completed 78 of his 84 passes (93% accuracy), including four of his five long-ball attempts. He also won two duels and a foul, while making a tackle as well.

What's next for Barcelona and Real Madrid?

With their win on Saturday, Real Madrid retained top spot in La Liga with 28 points from 11 matches. Girona, who edged Celta Vigo 1-0 on Friday, are second, only behind on goal difference. Barcelona, meanwhile, sit third with 24 points, but have played two games more than fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, who have 22.

Up next in the league, Xavi Hernandez's side will travel to San Sebastian to take on Real Sociedad on November 4. Barcelona will then take on Shakhtar Donetsk away from home in the UEFA Champions League three days later.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will face Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 5 before hosting Braga in the Champions League on November 8.