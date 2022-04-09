“I wish I had the opportunity to play with him” – Steven Gerrard believes Premier League forward could have taken his game ‘to the next level’

Premier League legend Steven Gerrard has lavished huge praise on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The current Aston Villa manager never got the chance to play with Kane. Gerrard retired from international football in 2016 when the striker came into the England national team set-up.

Gerrard spoke about how he wishes he could have played with the centre-forward, telling reporters (TalkSPORT):

“I wish I had the opportunity to play with him, you always want to play with top players.”

The legendary midfielder won the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup during his playing days with Liverpool. He believes Kane would have helped him better his own game despite many regarding him as one of the best Premier League midfielders in history.

He continued:

“The way he plays would have helped my game to the next level and I’ve got enough confidence and belief in the way I played I might have been able to help him. I played with world class players with England and unfortunately I never got the chance to play with him."

Kane will lead England into the 2022 World Cup at the end of the year. Gerrard believes that the Spurs striker is the perfect captain for the country.

He concluded:

“He’s the perfect captain for England right now, a world class player and with the way he carries himself on and off the pitch.”

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Steven Gerrard had high praise for Harry Kane ahead of Aston Villa's match against Tottenham. 'When he's at it, he's unstoppable!'Steven Gerrard had high praise for Harry Kane ahead of Aston Villa's match against Tottenham. 'When he's at it, he's unstoppable!' 🔥Steven Gerrard had high praise for Harry Kane ahead of Aston Villa's match against Tottenham. https://t.co/JCEjDjq0bU

The Villains boss will be able to see the Tottenham ace up close and personal when his side host the north London giants at Villa Park this Saturday.

Steven Gerrard urges Harry Kane to try and find success at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Kane's future was under intense speculation last summer. As per the Telegraph, Manchester City made a bid of £125 million to bring him to the Etihad Stadium but Spurs didn't budge. After this saga, Kane encountered a somewhat difficult start to the season.

Instead of hitting the heights of previous seasons he seemed out of sorts, scoring one goal in 14 Premier League appearances.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Gary Neville feels that Harry Kane does not look himself at Tottenham after the transfer speculation surrounding him in the summer 🗣 "He doesn't look happy."Gary Neville feels that Harry Kane does not look himself at Tottenham after the transfer speculation surrounding him in the summer 🗣 "He doesn't look happy."Gary Neville feels that Harry Kane does not look himself at Tottenham after the transfer speculation surrounding him in the summer ⤵️ https://t.co/B4RNUOneM4

Antonio Conte was appointed manager in November, replacing the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo. Under the Italian, Kane has flourished, scoring 11 goals in 20 Premier League games.

Kane has spent his entire career with Spurs, scoring 178 Premier League goals for them. But the club have failed to win any trophy since 2008, when they won the League Cup.

Gerrard has urged the striker to try and win trophies at Spurs, saying:

“The Spurs fans should enjoy him and admire the loyalty he’s given them. You can see a guy who is desperate for success with Tottenham and I have a lot of admiration for that."

Gerrard then compared his past situation at Liverpool and talked about the time he nearly joined Chelsea, adding:

“That’s what it boiled down to with me. The decision was, yes I could go to three or four teams in a foreign country or a couple domestically who maybe have a better chance of winning. But winning something with your team, the one you love and the supporters you love, I think that will mean more to him for the rest of his life than a short-term fix."

