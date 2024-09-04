"I wish they had protected Maradona like that" - Ex-Chile star claims Lionel Messi gets protected too much by referees

Former Chile international Miguel Angel Neira has claimed that Lionel Messi gets too much protection from referees. These comments came after news emerged that the Argentine star is set to miss out on the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Inter Miami star is yet to recover from an injury he picked up in the recently concluded Copa America 2024 final representing his country. Speaking to Bolavip, the former Chile international said (via GOAL):

"If Messi no longer plays, the worst thing that can happen to us is that he is not a starter. Now, someone else is going to play and anyone is better than Messi. If he was, he is no longer, it was seen in the Copa America, in the Qualifiers, he no longer has anything to do with the Argentine national team. They [referees] helped Messi, they protected him, I wish they had protected Diego Maradona like that."

Trending

Despite Neira's claims, Lionel Messi is the most prolific goalscorer in Argentina's history. He has represented his country on 187 occasions and pitched in with 109 goals and 58 assists to help his nation win the World Cup and consecutive Copa America triumphs.

Lionel Messi assured of Argentina captaincy despite injury setback

Rodrigo De Paul has assured Lionel Messi that the Argentina captaincy will always be his ahead of his stint as skipper for the upcoming international fixtures. The Barcelona icon has captained his nation since 2011 but will be unavailable due to an injury he picked up at Copa America.

Speaking about his role as captain of the national team in the 37-year-old's absence, the Atletico Madrid midfielder said (via GOAL):

"I always say that I play the role that they give me. It's been many years. I feel like an important player in this team. That's all I can say. Afterwards, we know that the armband belongs to Leo. Whoever has to wear it will be circumstantial because he is the captain of this team."

The legendary forward was previously deputized by Angel Di Maria but the veteran winger called time on his international career following La Albiceleste's Copa America triumph this summer. The World Cup holders will now look to their next most senior figure to lead them out into the qualification fixtures and help secure a place at the next tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback