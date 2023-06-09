“I wish we won the FA Cup but it is just one of those things” – Usain Bolt delivers verdict on Manchester United season

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt believes Manchester United had a positive season overall despite losing the FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.

Usain Bolt is widely regarded to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He is also famously a Manchester United fan and regularly visits the club's training center to catch up with the players.

Manchester United have had a decent first season under Erik ten Hag. They finished third in the Premier League, securing Champions League football. The Red Devils also won the Carabao Cup, their first piece of silverware in five years.

They had an opportunity to win the FA Cup against Manchester City at Wembley, however, they were beaten 2-1 by their city rivals.

Usain Bolt gave a positive review of the Red Devils' season while speaking to talkSPORT. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“[The season] has been positive. I wish we won the FA Cup but it is just one of those things. We got one trophy and we are in the top four. The way we were looking for the past couple of seasons, this is just positive moment."

He added:

“I am just happy that we have a great coach that is really getting the team together. Hopefully, we can get some good players to add to the team and challenge for the league because it is going to be tough.”

Manchester United, who have recently been linked with the likes of Mason Mount, Harry Kane and Kim Min-Jae, will be hoping to challenge for the title next season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag denies Victor Lindelof transfer to Bundesliga side: Reports

According to German news outlet BILD, Erik ten Hag has vetoed a potential exit for Victor Lindelof. Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt wanted to sign the 28-year-old in January but this move was denied by ten Hag.

The German outfit made their interest in Lindelof known again, but they reportedly stand 'no chance' in signing the Sweden skipper.

Victor Lindelof has impressed Erik ten Hag after he turned out to be a key player for the Red Devils in the second half of the season. He replaced Lisandro Martinez after the latter suffered a serious season-ending injury in April.

Lindelof impressed in his partnerships with the likes of Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane, helping Manchester United secure third place in the league. He seems to have secured his future at Old Trafford with ten Hag keen on keeping him at the club for next season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes