“I was a woman who did men’s work” - When Thibaut Courtois’ fiancée Mishel Gerzig opened up on her stint with Israeli military 

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' fiancée Mishel Gerzig put her modeling career on hold at the age of 18 to undertake mandatory military service in Israel.

Gerzig became the frigate captain of a rescue ship after completing two years of training. She described the phase as the most beautiful and challenging time of her life.

Speaking about her time with the army, Gerzig said (via HLN Sport):

"I had 15 soldiers under my command. It was the best time of my life, but also the hardest. But what I did was so important… I broke through all the stigmas. Because I was a woman doing men's work. I proved that I am much stronger and more capable than people might think."

Gerzig also spoke about the values her time with the army taught her.

"The army has taught me a lot of discipline," she said. "Learned the values of teamwork. The love for your fellow human beings, for your country and your family. You learn what real responsibility and hard work is. It wasn't easy. There were times when I thought I would break and give up. But when I look back now, I see what made me the woman I am today. And a better person."

Her to-be spouse, Courtois, was in the firing line a few days ago when Domenico Todesco, the Belgium national team head coach, insisted that the goalkeeper pulled out of the squad after not being handed the captain's armband during the recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Thibaut Courtois says he pulled out of Belgium squad due to injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois, 31, has said that he opted out of the Belgian squad for their European qualifier against Estonia on June 20 due to a knee injury.

His statement came after Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco claimed that the Real Madrid shot-stopper was offended for not being handed the captain's armband for the team's clash against Austria on June 17.

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was named captain and got on the scoresheet as Belgium played out a 1-1 draw against Austria.

In response to his coach's statement, Thibaut Courtois took to his Instagram and said:

"I want to make it clear that it is not the first time or the last time that I talk to a coach about issues related to a locker room, but it is the first time that someone decides to tell it publicly. I am deeply disappointed with this, but I want to make it clear that the coach's assessments do not fit with reality."

