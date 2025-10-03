“I won’t charge you, I’ll do it for nothing” - Ex-Premier League manager tells Manchester United he can replace Ruben Amorim for free

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock has offered to take over from Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. He is open to managing the club for free and joked that the Portuguese manager working on the tactics board during the loss to Grimsby Town was unbelievable.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Warnock said that Amorim was doing it for the cameras and hinted that he should be replaced by Manchester United. He wants to be considered by the club if they are looking for a replacement and has offered to do it for free. He said:

“Have you ever laughed as much in your life when he had the Subbuteo table on his lap. I’m looking at that and thinking ‘I cannot believe what he’s just done in front of the cameras. I’ve seen it all'. I’m available if they’re struggling. I won’t charge you, I’ll do it for nothing. Put my name in the hat.”

Amorim was quizzed about his job security after the defeat to Brentford, but the manager was not concerned. He claimed that the focus remains on getting back on the pitch against Sunderland and said (via ESPN):

"I am always comfortable with the job. I am not concerned. It is not my decision. I will do the best I can every minute I am here. I am never concerned about my job, I am not that kind of guy."

Manchester United have won just 19 matches under Ruben Amorim, who has managed 49 games since his appointment in November 2024. He replaced Erik ten Hag, who went on to join Bayer Leverkusen before getting sacked after just two league games.

Gary Neville admits Ruben Amorim is under pressure at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville spoke about manager Ruben Amorim and admitted that the Portuguese coach was under pressure at the club. He believes that the Red Devils have dropped a level this season and told Sky Sports:

"There's no point in me sitting here and saying that I'm not. The levels of performance, the results, the substitutions...[at Brentford], I saw something [which happened] at the end of the Grimsby game that they lost in the Carabao Cup a couple of weeks ago, which was Mason Mount ending up at left wing back. Now, look, we admire managers who are resilient, who are stubborn around the system. We want them to stick to the plan."

Reports earlier this week suggested that Gareth Southgate, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola are being considered as the replacements at Manchester United.

