“I won’t even waste my time” - Zlatan Ibrahimovic responds to Cristiano Ronaldo claiming Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's suggestion that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue1. He believes that is difficult to compare the two leagues and feels only two leagues that are better than the rest.

Speaking to the media via GOAL, Ibrahimovic claimed that the Premier League and LaLiga are the superior leagues and no other leagues come close. He does not want to compare Ligue1 and the Saudi Pro League like Ronaldo.

Ibrahimovic said:

“There is nothing to answer - you can't debate something when there is no evidence for one side. PSG is one of the great clubs of Europe in a very good league. Maybe only Spain and England can for sure say they are a superior league. I can't even reply to a suggestion that the Saudi League is superior - I wont even waste my time.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic played in the Ligue1 with Paris Saint-Germain after moving from AC Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to PSG on multiple occasions, but never joined the French side.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about the Saudi Pro League and Ligue1?

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the Saudi Pro League and Ligue1 at the Globe Soccer Awards earlier this month and claimed that the Middle Eastern league was better. He added that PSG has no competition in France but that is not the case for Al Nassr in Saudi.

He said:

"The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I'm not saying that because I play here. I don't care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees...Come and you will see. If you don't believe me, come. In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players."

Neymar backed Cristiano Ronaldo and added:

"I agree with him. Nowadays, I believe the Saudi Pro League is above Ligue 1. The level of the Saudi Pro League is rising, the players are also better. Ligue 1 still has its strengths. It is a very high-level championship. I know it very well."

Neymar has not played much for Al Hilal since moving from PSG in 2023. He suffered an ACL injury and has been out this season because of a hamstring issue.

