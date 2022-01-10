“I won’t get the welcome that I would like” – Steven Gerrard ready to ‘test’ himself against Manchester United at Old Trafford 

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will face Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday at Old Trafford and it promises to be a huge encounter. The former Liverpool midfielder is aware he won't get a good reception at the iconic stadium but is ready to test himself against the Red Devils.

Steven Gerrard told reporters ahead of the clash:

"Anfield and Old Trafford, these are places that history tells you are really tough places to go, to win games of football against top teams and top players."

"But these are environments and teams you want to test yourself and compete against, I’m sure the players share those thoughts. I'm really looking forward to the game. Yes, I won't get the welcome that I would like, but that's not important," he added.

Steven Gerrard isn't new to facing Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Englishman represented Liverpool when the Merseysiders' rivalry with the Red Devils was at its peak and he was one of the biggest stars in that period.

Personally, the former Reds midfielder believes it will be an interesting game for him, but is more concerned about how his team perform at Old Trafford.

"I’ve had it before and I’m still here, I still survive that welcome," Steven Gerrard was quoted as saying.

"It will be a really interesting and fascinating game from a personal point of view but for me it’s more important about how the team performs rather than myself," the Aston Villa manager added.

Steven Gerrard has interesting memories about playing at Old Trafford

Steven Gerrard's record versus Manchester United

During his active days as a player, Steven Gerrard faced the Red Devils a whopping 35 times with Liverpool. Thirty of those games came up in the Premier League, three in the FA Cup and the remaining two in the Carling Cup.

The legendary midfielder recorded 13 victories, two draws and 20 defeats from those encounters. He also has a record of nine goals and five assists to his name. With the Englishman traveling with his side to Old Trafford today, it remains to be seen if he can grab his first victory against the Red Devils as manager.

Edited by Parimal