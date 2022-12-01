"I won’t go into the details" - Didier Deschamps says France star wasn't in the right frame of mind to play in 1-0 Tunisia defeat

Manager Didier Deschamps has opened up about right-back Benjamin Pavard not featuring in France's 1-0 loss against Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup on November 30.

Les Bleus had already confirmed their qualification for the last 16 before heading into the Tunisia clash. Hence, Deschamps made nine changes to his XI for the game, with key players like Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud dropping to the bench.

While many first-team players featured later on in the game, Pavard remained an unused substitute. He also didn't feature in France's previous game, a 2-1 win over Denmark.

The Bayern Munich man started Les Bleus' 2022 FIFA World Cup opening game, a 4-1 thrashing of Australia. Pavard was at fault for the Socceroos' goal, though he was neat with his passing (92% pass accuracy) and made one interception.

Speaking after the loss against Tunisia, Deschamps explained that the defender wasn't in the best frame of mind to start. He said (via Get French Football News):

“I took the decision not to play him. I won’t go into the details. I’ve had several conversations with him. I don’t consider him to be in the right disposition. So you’ll ask me – is it physical, is it in his head? The first match didn’t help, of course. That’s why I made a different choice.”

Jules Kounde featured as the right-back for France against Denmark while Axel Disasi started in that position against Tunisia.

Didier Deschamps explains decision to rest key players in France's FIFA World Cup defeat against Tunisia

As mentioned previously, Les Bleus rested a number of key players against Tunisia and they were certainly punished for it. Wahbi Khazri scored an incredible goal in the 58th minute to secure a historic win for his side.

Despite the result, Tunisia were eliminated while France topped Group D.

Speaking after the match, Deschamps stressed the need to utilize his squad in such games, as he said (via India Today):

"We have 24 players. The 24 won the first two games and the 24 lost the third one. It will serve us for the next game. Some of the players will have recharged the batteries."

He added:

"There were reasons for the players to be rested. Games are now 100-minutes long. These are my choices, and I stand by them. Regardless of the result, we would have to play in four days."

France will face Poland, who finished as runners-up to Argentina in Group C, in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on December 4. The two teams last met at the World Cup in 1982, with Poland emerging 3-2 victors.

