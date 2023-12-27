“I won’t be surprised if they win 3-2” - Patrice Evra astonishingly predicted Manchester United comeback at half-time despite trailing Aston Villa 2-0

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra predicted correctly a 3-2 win for the Red Devils at half-time despite them trailing 2-0 against Aston Villa on Tuesday, December 26.

Erik ten Hag's side welcomed Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Tuesday. The visitors opened the scoring in the 21st minute as John McGinn scored from a freekick. Leander Dendoncker then doubled their lead five minutes later from close range.

Manchester United created multiple opportunities to score in the first half but failed to do so. They made seven attempts on goal, with three being on target as compared to Villa's six, with two on target.

During half-time, Evra said on Amazon Prime Sport (via United in Focus):

“If they play the same way, and are more focused on set pieces, I won’t be surprised if they win 3-2."

That is exactly what happened. Alejandro Garnacho initially thought he had scored in the 50th minute but the goal was chalked off for offside. However, the youngster made amends nine minutes later, finishing well from close range.

The Argentine winger then restored parity in the 71st minute, scoring via a deflection. Rasmus Hojlund completed the comeback in the 82nd minute as he scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United in 15 appearances.

Rasmus Hojlund on scoring his first PL goal for Manchester United

The Red Devils spent reportedly £72 million to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer. The Dane had scored nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season.

Hojlund showed his quality in the UEFA Champions League this season, scoring five goals in six games as Manchester United were eliminated. However, he found it hard to find form in the Premier League, having scored zero goals in 14 appearances.

It all changed on Tuesday as he scored the crucial winner in their 3-2 win over Aston Villa. After the game, Hojlund spoke to Amazon Prime Sport and said (via manutd.com):

"It's been a while. I am happy. Like the manager said, I’ve scored a couple in the Champions League, of course, but it’s been a while in the Premier League now.

"I’m happy to get the first one and can hopefully just build on that and keep going... I am the happiest man alive. You can see with the celebrations."

Manchester United moved into sixth place in the league standings, with seventh-placed West Ham United set to face Arsenal away on Thursday. The Red Devils, meanwhile, will next face Nottingham Forest away on Saturday, December 30.