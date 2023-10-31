“I only have words of gratitude” - Lionel Messi extends special thanks to those who helped him win 2023 Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi made an Instagram post to thank his fans for their support after winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or. He dedicated the award to his family and also thanked his Argentina teammates and support staff.

On his social media account, the Inter Miami star shared a few photos from the Ballon d'Or gala.

He thanked the fans and his teammates for their constant support and wrote:

"I only have words of gratitude for all the people around the world who supported me so much during my career and to whom I want to specially dedicate this award, along with my family who was always by my side. This is a Ballon d'Or that I also want to share with my fellow @afaseleccion, technical body, the employees... Because without the World Cup we achieved together it would have been impossible to win it. Congratulations to all the winners and many thanks!"

Lionel Messi beat Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the award, mainly due to his exploits at the FIFA World Cup last year, where he also wont he Golden Ball for leading Argentina to the title. This was his eighth Ballon d'Or, now three more than his closest rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi gave a long speech after winning the Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi was delighted at winning the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time in his career. He was handed the award by Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

Upon receiving the award, the Argentine took time to thank his teammates and said:

"Thanks to everyone, especially my teammates. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. This Ballon d'Or is a great gift for all of Argentina. I don't want to forget Haaland or Mbappé, who had a great year, spectacular, and in the coming years they will win this award. The level [of competition] never decreases, I have been lucky to be here for many years. I want to provide a special mention for all those people who were happy that Argentina became world champions."

He also thanked his family, adding:

"Thanks also to all my family, my wife, my children, for being there in the worst moments, and they have helped me fulfill my dreams in football. Without you, it would not have been possible."

Lionel Messi ended his Ballon d'Or speech by wishing Diego Maradona on what would have been his 63rd birthday.