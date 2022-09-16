"I have to work out what the situation is with him" - Fernando Santos comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of playing time at Manchester United

Portugal boss Fernando Santos has no worries about Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the national side. The manager has assured that the forward will be a key part of his squad despite not getting enough minutes at Manchester United.

Ronaldo missed the majority of pre-season due to personal issues and is just getting back into United's starting XI. He started on Thursday against FC Sheriff and scored from the spot to open his Europa League account.

Earlier in the day, Ronaldo was selected as part of the squad for Portugal's upcoming games against the Czech Republic and Spain this month. Speaking at the presser, Santos said:

"With him (Ronaldo) like with all the others, I try to understand what situation they find themselves in. I don't think anyone doubts that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be important for the (Portugal) selection.

"I have absolutely no worries about Ronaldo's lack of playing time for Manchester United."

He added:

"As with any player I have to work out what the situation is with him. But I don't think anyone has any doubts that Ronaldo continues to be of great importance to the national team."

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched against Spain last time around

Cristiano Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute when Portugal last faced Spain. The clash in June saw the forward come off the bench in the 62nd minute of the game, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking after the match, Santos said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo? They often ask why he is a starter. It's the million-dollar question. I understood that for this game it was better to use the players I used.

"It was a technical and tactical option for this game. It seemed to us the best solution. For the way we wanted to play and approach the game.

"It has nothing to do with Cristiano's quality, that's not even in question. There are moments in the game when you have to think in a different way. We believed that in the second half he could come in and solve the game."

Ronaldo has started just three matches this season for Manchester United.

