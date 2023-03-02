"I wouldn't be worried" - Arsenal star issues update on Bukayo Saka's future at the London club

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale has issued a hopeful message over Bukayo Saka's contract situation at the club. The English goalkeeper is confident that his compatriot will extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium and has urged supporters not to worry.

Following Arsenal's 4-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League on Wednesday (March 1), Ramsdale said (via GOAL):

“Bukayo is an Arsenal player and will be for a long time. If he had one week left I wouldn't be worried about him being here. If he had until the end of the season, I would still see him here on the first day of pre-season.I'm fairly relaxed with Bukayo, let him crack on with his team and the club sort it out and then we move forward."

He added:

"It is obviously not affecting him, that is why he is not rushing into anything and when it does settle we know we have him for longer than we do at the minute."

Ramsdale then lavished praise on Saka and said:

“I think he has probably been up there in the top three players of the season, quite easily, especially at his age. As long as he keeps his feet on the ground and carries us forward then we have got a real player on our hands.”

Arsenal triggered a one-year extension clause in Saka's contract at the turn of the year, keeping him in north London until 2024. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to agree on a long-term contract with the English star.

"You just feel how much they want it" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Everton win

Arsenal put four past Jordan Pickford at the Emirates as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard got on the scoresheet, with Gabriel Martinelli bagging a brace for the Gunners.

The north London outfit's victory has allowed them to move five points past second-placed Manchester City, their biggest rivals in the title race. Following the defeat of Everton, head coach Mikel Arteta expressed his happiness with his side's performance.

The Spaniard said (per the club's official website):

"When you look at them every single day, you just feel how much they want it, how much they really want to produce what we ask them to do and how much they want to please our people. I had no doubts that we were going to turn things around in performances and results in the small details that make you win or not win, but I am really pleased with where the team is right now."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Gabriel Martinelli has 11 goals and 3 assists too



Both 21-year-old, both Arsenal future as Gabriel has already signed a new long term deal… and Saka will do the same very soon #AFC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Bukayo Saka has 10 goals and 9 assists this season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Gabriel Martinelli has 11 goals and 3 assists tooBoth 21-year-old, both Arsenal future as Gabriel has already signed a new long term deal… and Saka will do the same very soon Bukayo Saka has 10 goals and 9 assists this season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Gabriel Martinelli has 11 goals and 3 assists too 🇧🇷Both 21-year-old, both Arsenal future as Gabriel has already signed a new long term deal… and Saka will do the same very soon ⚪️🔴 #AFC twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kWFJ6L220G

The Gunners will next face Bournemouth at home on March 4.

