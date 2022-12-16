"I am worried" - Patrice Evra admits he's worried because of Lionel Messi ahead of France vs Argentina FIFA World Cup final 

Former France international Patrice Evra has said that he's worried about Lionel Messi ahead of his nation's 2022 FIFA World Cup final with Argentina on Sunday (December 18).

The 35-year-old is all set to play his final game in the competition and is keen to bow out by clinching the gold trophy. France, though, are looking to make history with back-to-back titles, an achievement no team has had in 60 years.

Evra, who played for France in the 2010 and 2014 World Cup, worries that Messi could play his heart out in his farewell appearance in the competition, with Argentina battling hard to win him the cup.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi confirms that the World Cup final will be the last World Cup game he plays 🥺 Lionel Messi confirms that the World Cup final will be the last World Cup game he plays 🥺 https://t.co/DzVcf1iv2p

Speaking to Football Daily, he said:

"I am worried because Messi it’s his last game, and he would like to show to the world, Mbappe, etc, 'I am the greatest, hold on kids, I didn't retire yet. So I will show you my team will win, and I will make the difference."

Evra continued:

"We going to have a bad boy Messi, and this is a dangerous Messi; some people talk about him walking, not running enough but actually, he's still in the game; he's reading the game, and my worry for this final is the anger that Argentina players have."

He further added that Argentina would be willing to 'die for Messi' on the field, which could prove to be the difference maker in Sunday's showdown. Evra said:

"They want to die for Messi. They’re ready to eat the dirt for Messi, and that can be the difference because France just want to win it back-to-back, and that is their only motivation; it's a massive motivation, but I feel the Argentina players, they want to do that for only one person, and that is Messi, and Messi wants to show that he's the greatest in the world."

Messi has been a key player for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with five goals and three assists in six games, including scoring in all three knockout games.

Argentina face France in 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina's bid for a third FIFA World Cup title faces its last challenge from reigning champions France, who are looking for historic back-to-back titles.

No team since Brazil in 1962 has managed to retain their crown. Interestingly, Les Bleus had beaten Lionel Messi and co. 4-3 in the Round of 16 en route to lifting the title in Russia four years ago.

Could revenge be on the cards?

