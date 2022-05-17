“I wouldn’t have had him ahead of Ronaldo” – Rio Ferdinand questions inclusion of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in list of Player of the Year nominees

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal star Bukayo Saka doesn't deserve to be nominated for the Premier League 'Player of the Season' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Arsenal winger is on the eight-man shortlist for the 'Player of the Season' award alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah.

Saka, 20, has been instrumental in Arsenal's push for a top-four finish this season. In 36 Premier League appearances, he has scored 11 goals whilst contributing six assists.

However, Ferdinand doesn't believe the Gunners player deserves to be on the shortlist ahead of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The legendary striker has continued to turn back the years despite United's woeful season. The Portuguese star has scored 18 goals in 30 league appearances.

He trails only Mohamed Salah (22) and Son Heung Min (21) on the top scorer charts.

Ferdinand spoke on his FIVE YouTube Channel as to why he believes Saka doesn't deserve the nomination this year (via TBRFootball):

“Saka’s in there as a [senior] player of the year nominee? I wouldn’t have had Saka in there yet, as well as he’s done. I wouldn’t have had him ahead of Ronaldo, no, not this season.”

Does Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo deserve to be nominated ahead of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka?

The legendary forward returned to Old Trafford last summer

Manchester United have been a disappointment this season, but Cristiano Ronaldo certainly hasn't. The Portuguese star has been in remarkable goalscoring form and he has been one positive in a season to forget for the Red Devils.

At the age of 37, Ronaldo is still one of the most dominant forwards not only in the Premier League but in Europe.

In the Champions League group stages, he saved United on numerous occasions with vital goals to help take them through. Ronaldo has six goals to his name in seven European fixtures.

But as the award is for the individual's season in the Premier League, Saka does deserve plaudits.

He has shown maturity beyond his years and continues to be a huge part of Mikel Arteta's transformation of the Arsenal side.

But with the 'Young Player of the Season' nominees being announced, perhaps Ferdinand has a point about Saka being part of that side of the awards. Given his age, it makes sense, especially when the likes of Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have arguably had better seasons, are on that list .

It seems Manchester United's woeful campaign has led to their star man perhaps being disregarded for the award.

