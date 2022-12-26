"I wouldn’t care less" - Pundit defends Argentina's FIFA World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez amid criticism 

Emiliano Martinez was a hero for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they lifted the trophy. His performances in the penalty shootouts against the Netherlands and France earned plaudits.

Martinez denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis from the spot against the Dutch in the quarter-finals.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper saved Kingsley Coman's penalty in the final against France in the final. He also managed to successfully distract Aurelien Tchouameni before the Real Madrid man missed his spot-kick. Martinez threw the ball away from Tchouameni and was shown a yellow card for his actions.

Former Aston Villa striker and current pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has now rubbished claims that Martinez did something unethical. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“If I was Argentinian or if I was him, I wouldn’t care less, In a month’s time, people are not going to remember his behaviour. They are going to remember that Argentina have won another World Cup. Do what you can do. It’s not as if he’s tampered with the penalty spot or burst the ball. "

Semper 🇦🇷 @SemperFiMessi



Epitome of Monster Mentality 🏽 Emiliano Martínez: " My dream is to play in the world cup. And once I do that, i am going to win it "Epitome of Monster Mentality Emiliano Martínez: " My dream is to play in the world cup. And once I do that, i am going to win it "Epitome of Monster Mentality 💪🏽 https://t.co/tCHbED4hDj

Agbonlahor acknowledged that it wasn't great sportsmanship from Martinez. However, he added that the player was desperate to be crowned world champion. He further added about the Argentina star:

"Yes, it wasn’t good sportsmanship but sometimes you’re that desperate to win a World Cup. It showed that Argentina were going to do anything they could to put off the French players. I had no problem with it and I don’t think he will care one bit. He’s in Argentina now celebrating a World Cup victory.”

Martinez is yet to rejoin his club Aston Villa after the FIFA World Cup. The Villans are set to take on Liverpool at home on December 26 in a Premier League clash.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacted to Emiliano Martinez's celebrations after Argentina's FIFA World Cup win

Emiliano Martinez - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Emiliano Martinez stirred a few posts with his controversial celebrations after the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with La Albiceleste. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has now reacted to Martinez's antics. He said (via The Telegraph):

“When you feel great emotion, it’s difficult to control yourself. I will talk to him next week about some of his celebrations, I respect him there, he is in the national team. Then he will be with us and that will be our responsibility. We can talk about it."

Poll : 0 votes