"I wouldn’t expect it" - Former PL referee delivers verdict on Everton penalty controversy vs Manchester United

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean has delivered a verdict on the penalty controversy during Everton's 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Saturday (February 22). The two sides faced off at Goodison Park, as they looked to continue the climb out of midtable obscurity. However, a controversial penalty decision might have given Everton the chance to clinch the win late on.

Late in injury time, Ashley Young fell to the turf in the penalty box, and referee Andy Madley pointed to the spot for an Everton spot-kick. Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire had pulled the 39-year-old's jersey, albeit momentarily, and so the penalty was given on the pitch.

However, Madley was asked to review the footage of the foul by the VAR team, and after doing so, he overturned the on-field decision to give the penalty. When Madley had originally given the penalty, Mike Dean explained on Soccer Saturday (via GiveMeSport):

“Well, it shouldn’t do, no. He’s made a meal of it to be honest, there is a slight pull, but he puts his feet together and chucked himself to the floor. He’s pulled his shirt but the contact that is made, the way he’s gone down doesn’t match the contact. So I wouldn’t expect it to be overturned unless there is something in the build-up that we haven’t seen.”

However, when Madley overturned the decision, the former Premier League referee conceded:

There is slight contact, the slightest, but he [Young] has put his feet together and the way he has fell down does not match the contact – the correct call."

The Premier League Match Centre explained Andy Madley and the VAR's decision making process on X:

"VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty to Everton for a challenge by Maguire on Young and deemed that no foul had been committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball."

Manchester United will turn their thoughts towards Ipswich Town, who they will invite to Old Trafford on February 26 for their Premier League clash.

Manchester United fight to secure 2-2 comeback draw against Everton

Manchester United fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw against Everton, who scored two goals in the first half. Beto opened the scoring in the 19th minute, as the Red Devils' defense failed to clear the ball out of their box. In the 33rd minute, Abdoulaye Doucoure added the second for the Toffees.

However, the second half saw Manchester United fight back. In the 72nd minute, a brilliant free-kick from Bruno Fernandes saw goalkeeper Jordan Pickford rooted to the spot, as the Portuguese captain halved the deficit. Eight minutes later (80'), Manuel Ugarte brought the Red Devils level.

Despite Ashley Young dropping to the turf in the box, the penalty decision - which might have given Everton the win, was overturned, saving Manchester United a point.

