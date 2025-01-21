“I wouldn’t imagine he will be at the club next season” - Jamie Carragher makes big claim on future of Liverpool forward

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher believes Darwin Nunez will be offloaded this summer despite the Uruguayan's heroics during the Reds' 2-0 win over Brentford over the weekend. Nunez has struggled for form this season under Arne Slot, falling behind Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz in the pecking order.

The forward has scored six goals and provided four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions - a disappointing return for Liverpool's No. 9.

To his credit, the 25-year-old came off the bench in the second half against Brentford, scoring twice in stoppage time to ensure his side earned all three points. Despite his heroics, Carragher believes Nunez's time at Anfield is over. He told Sky Sports (via Daily Mirror):

"No. Not really, maybe right now. But I wouldn’t imagine he will be at the club next season. I don’t know, I’m not privy to those conversations but he has got a brilliant record coming from the bench. I think since he joined the club, he has got more goals and assists than anyone in the Premier League from the bench, so maybe that is his role from now until the end of the season – which can help Liverpool get over the line.”

Nunez is renowned for his high work rate and being a chance-magnet but has been heavily criticized for his poor finishing. Since signing for a reported £64 million in 2022, the Uruguayan has racked up 39 goals and 21 assists in 123 appearances across competitions.

"We are certainly facing the best team in the world" - Lille boss Bruno Genesio on Liverpool ahead of UCL clash

Lille manager Bruno Genesio has admitted his side are confident of securing a result against Liverpool, a team he described as the 'best team in the world' on current form.

The Ligue 1 outfit have impressed in the UEFA Champions League this season, having already defeated Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. They are set to face Arne Slot and Co. at Anfield later tonight (Tuesday, January 21).

During the pre-match press conference, Genesio said (via Rousing the Kop):

“Afterwards, of course, there is a game plan that can be a little different depending on the teams we face. But I think we have a team where we have to play our game. We are confident and we also come with a lot of humility because we are certainly facing the best team in the world at the moment."

He added:

“But I believe that we have everything to gain and that we must, above all, play our game. Of course, taking into account the strengths of the opponent.”

Both teams will be fighting for a place in the top eight to automatically qualify for the UCL Round of 16. Lille are currently eighth with 13 points from six games, five points behind leaders Liverpool, who remain flawless in the competition after winning all their six fixtures.

