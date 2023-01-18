“I wouldn’t like to play against him because he’s too sharp" - Micah Richards wowed by 25-year-old attacker who terrorized Liverpool 

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has lavished praise on Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma after his stellar performance against Liverpool last weekend.

The Englishman told BBC (via The Boot Room):

“I wouldn’t like to play against him because he’s too sharp. When I was playing against a winger I would always show him down the line but what he does is that he’s so smart and agile. He runs at you and plays inside, then when he plays inside the midfielder plays the ball quick in behind you, so while you’re looking at where the ball goes, he’s running behind you. It makes it so difficult to get a hold of him."

He added:

"He never stops moving. He is always going into positions where you don’t want to be. When you are playing against a winger who is right footed playing on the left and he comes inside, you are thinking your job is done now, so you’re passing him on to the centre-half or the holding midfielder – but then he’s in positions where nobody is marking him and he’s so sharp with his one and two touch passing that he can dribble past you.”

Mitoma put on a great performance in Brighton's 3-0 league victory over Liverpool on January 14 that saw a brace from Solly March. Danny Welbeck got on the scoresheet as well.

The Japanese forward has had a great season so far, bagging three goals and one assist in 13 league appearances.

Liverpool have had a stark decline since the end of last season, when they were on the cusp of winning a historic quadruple. The Reds are ninth in the Premier League table, with only eight wins from 18 fixtures this term.

"I will not go" - Jurgen Klopp opens up about Liverpool future amid poor form

Despite the club's poor form this season, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp firmly believes his future at Anfield is not in jeopardy. The German manager's time at former outfit Borussia Dortmund came to an end after a seventh-place finish in the Bundesliga.

The Reds, who are currently ninth in the standings, seem to be in a similar situation. However, Klopp believes the circumstances are different, as he stated (via ESPN):

"When I left Dortmund I said: 'Something has to change here.' It was a different situation there but in a way it's similar. Either I go ... or a lot of other things change. As far as I know, from what I hear, I will not go. So that means maybe there's a point where we have to change other stuff and we will see that. But it's something for the future, like in the summer, not now."

Klopp will remain Liverpool boss until 2026 after the German signed a two-year contract extension last summer on his previous deal that ran until 2024.

