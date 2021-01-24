"I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy" - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Donny van de Beek situation

Manchester United bought Donny van de Beek in August 2020 after he impressed for Ajax over a five-season stint. The transfer was believed to be worth €39 million as the 23-year-old completed the much-anticipated move.

Five months on, Van de Beek is yet to establish his place in Manchester United's main team. While he has made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, only four times has he played a full match.

As per Goal.com, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently confirmed in an interview that Donny van de Beek isn't entirely happy with his situation at the club, having expected to have a much bigger role.

The fuss over Van de Beek is odd. When you join the biggest club in the world, you have to force your way into the team, especially competing against the likes of Bruno & Pogba. His qualities will prevail, but there's no rush. How long did it take Fred to establish himself? #MUFC — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) January 19, 2021

Solskjaer said on the matter:

“I wouldn’t say that Donny is happy. Of course, he wants to play more, but he gets about his job in the right manner. We are doing well and have got players who are playing really well in his position."

Solskjaer also drew parallels with his own career at Manchester United. He became popular for influencing matches after coming off the bench as a super sub.

The Norwegian also found it challenging to get as much playing time as he would have liked and said he could understand how Van de Beek feels. He continued:

“He reminds me a lot about myself, when I first came in, that he understands my difficulties and challenges."

"I was the same with Sir Alex [Ferguson, former Manchester United head coach]. When he left me out I understood and I was happy for the team to win - and Donny is that type of guy. He knows he is important for us and knows he is going to play many games."

Advertisement

Bring on Donny Van De Beek?



Ole: pic.twitter.com/EJXuA3ONnJ — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) January 20, 2021

Manchester United currently sit atop the Premier League with 40 points from 19 matches but will feel Manchester City breathing down their necks from second place on the table - 2 points off albeit with a game in hand.

Donny van de Beek to play tonight as Manchester United take on Liverpool

Solskjaer has backed van de Beek to play well against Liverpool

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool in the 4th round of the FA Cup tonight, and Solskjaer revealed that Donny will feature for the Red Devils. The manager has also backed him to do well:

Advertisement

“He will definitely be involved in this game against Liverpool and he might be the deciding factor in the game."

“He trusts his own quality. He is a quietly confident guy who deep down knows he is good enough and is just waiting for his opportunity.”