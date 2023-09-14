"I wouldn’t be surprised if he caused some damage" - Pundit backs Liverpool star to shine against Wolves in PL fixture

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has heaped praise on Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

The Bosnian shot-stopper, who plays for EFL Championship side Queens Park Rangers, has backed the Portuguese forward to pose an attacking threat during the Reds' upcoming encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Begovic said (via The Boot Room):

“Well, the writing could be on the wall with these things. I wouldn’t be surprised if he does. He’s played really well. Liverpool have some fantastic options in the attack."

"Mohamed Salah is their number one option, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and of course Jota. They’re firing at the moment and I wouldn’t be surprised if he caused some damage at Wolves once again."

The Merseyside outfit signed Jota from Wolves for £45 million in the summer of 2020. The Portuguese international has registered 117 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side, scoring 42 goals and providing seven assists.

The Liverpool winger has had a great start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign as well. Jota has scored once in the Reds' first four league encounters so far this term.

This is off the back of an impressive 2022-23 season, where he scored seven goals and provided four assists in 22 matches in the English top tier for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool are currently third in the league standings after securing three wins and one draw in their first four domestic fixtures this season. It remains to be seen how much of an impact Jota can have on the club this season.

"Their output would become greater" - Liverpool told they have two stars that could replace Mohamed Salah if he leaves

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy insists that Cody Gakpo and Jota could replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield if the Egyptian were to leave the club.

The Englishman even backed the two stars to offer more output than Salah if they were in his position. Murphy told talkSPORT:

“[Liverpool will be] weaker [if Salah goes]. What they won’t have is that reliability that he gives you, even when he’s playing badly. He does it year in, year out. He scores consistently, 25-plus [goals]. He’s an incredible footballer."

"What I think you would find is that, if Gakpo or Jota was to fill in on the right-hand side if Salah left, what you would find is their output would become greater. So, I think Liverpool would cope fine."

Salah has been linked with an exit from Anfield this summer. The Egyptian forward, whose contract expires in 2025, attracted interest from the Middle East this window.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad even made a world-record offer worth £215 million for Salah, which would have surpassed Neymar Jr.'s £190 million move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

However, the transfer never materialized, with Klopp insisting that their prized forward was not for sale.