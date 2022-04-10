“I wouldn’t trust Arteta to boil me an egg at the moment” – Piers Morgan hits out at ‘pathetic’ Arsenal boss after Brighton defeat 

Broadcaster Piers Morgan has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

The Gunners are encountering a difficult situation having now lost two games on the trot. They were heavily beaten by Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace 3-0 on Monday.

The defeat to Brighton has put a huge dent in their top-four hopes with fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur now in the driving seat. The Gunners are fifth, three points behind Spurs in fourth, with a game in hand.

Morgan has a long-standing rivalry with Arteta, having found fault with the Spaniard's treatment of former star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese was stripped off the captaincy, excluded from the squad and eventually let go in January. This came due to reportedly disciplinary issues from the striker.

The 57-year-old once again highlighted his issue with Aubameyang's departure from the club after which he joined Barcelona in January.

Morgan tweeted (via Mirror):

"Reminder that Arteta gave away Aubameyang for FREE to Barcelona where he is banging in goals for fun - and kept Lacazette who hasn’t scored in open play since December."

Morgan seemingly doesn't trust Arteta as the Gunners head coach quite comically, adding:

"Trust the process? I wouldn’t trust Arteta to boil me an egg at the moment."

The former presenter then ended his scathing attack on Arteta by deeming him:

"Pathetic."

Mikel Arteta's impact on Arsenal so far this season

Difficult times for Mikel Arteta

Two Premier League losses in a row have had a huge impact on Arsenal's chances of making the top four.

Tottenham Hotspur now sit in pole position having demolished Villa 4-0 on the same day the Gunners faltered against Brighton.

Piers Morgan certainly doesn't believe in the Spaniard but his players have all season round. Gunners teams of the past have been notorious for capitulating with confidence, often an issue.

This season, however, the Arsenal team seem like the most cohesive unit the north London side have had since Arsene Wenger's days in charge.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI 14 years on and Mikel Arteta is following in Arsene Wenger’s footsteps… 14 years on and Mikel Arteta is following in Arsene Wenger’s footsteps… https://t.co/JyQwk60xEV

Arteta's man-management can be attributed to this as he is guiding a youthful Arsenal side through a testing season of adaptation.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli have flourished under the former Manchester City assistant coach.

Not only that, but his summer signings of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Martin Odegaard have all paid off.

He has forged a side that are not only contending for a UEFA Champions League spot but playing attractive attacking football. The atmosphere prior to the two defeats this week around the Emirates has been one of positivity.

Clips on the club's YouTube channel show a bunch of players that are really enjoying life under their head coach.

It will now take a huge effort for Arsenal to try and usurp their London rivals Spurs in the top four race. It will be interesting to see if Arteta can perform yet another turnaround.

