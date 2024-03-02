"I wouldn’t try to wind Darwin up" - Jurgen Klopp on Andy Carroll chants aimed at Liverpool superstar Darwin Nunez in Forest win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp laughingly warned opposition fans against winding up striker Darwin Nunez following his match-winning contribution against Nottingham Forest on March 2. The Reds claimed a narrow 1-0 away win against Forest to ensure that they will end this weekend atop the Premier League standings.

Klopp had the same issues that have plagued him for much of 2024, as many key players remained sidelined through injury. The result was a first Premier League start for 19-year-old midfielder Bobby Clark in midfield.

Nunez was missing in action as Liverpool downed Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final last week. He also missed the FA Cup fifth-round win over Southampton through injury. The Uruguayan striker returned to fitness for the match against Forest and was named on the bench by Jurgen Klopp.

As they have done many times over the years, Nottingham Forest provided a stern defense against the Reds, who, try as they would, could not break them down. The situation forced the manager to make changes, and one of them was to introduce Nunez for the first time in two weeks.

The introduction of the Uruguayan was met with songs from the Forest faithful, describing him as a 'sh*t Andy Carroll'. Klopp was asked about this after the match, and he said that the fans ought not to have riled up the 24-year-old, saying:

“HAHAHAHA. I wouldn’t sing a song like that, I would not try to wind Darwin up!”

Darwin Nunez has now scored 10 Premier League goals and provided seven assists in 25 appearances this season. His tally for the season stands at 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 games across competitions, averaging a goal or assist every 88 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp ends Liverpool hoodoo with Forest win

Jurgen Klopp visited Nottingham Forest's City Ground home for the final time as Liverpool manager on Saturday. The German manager was unsuccessful in his only previous visit to the stadium when his side lost last season to the then-newly-promoted side.

Klopp watched his side toil unsuccessfully for much of the encounter before Darwin Nunez expertly guided home a cross from Alexis Mac Allister in the 99th minute. The Reds held on to claim all three points and open up a four-point gap atop the league.

The result in Nottingham meant that Klopp became the first Liverpool manager to win at City Ground since Joe Fagan in October 1984. The German manager ended a 40-year wait for a win away at Nottingham Forest, adding to the narrative of his final season in charge.

