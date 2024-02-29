I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else" - 26-year-old Arsenal star says he doesn't want to leave club

Arsenal defender Ben White has said that he has no plans to leave the Emirates and join any other club.

The 26-year-old has been a key first-team regular under Mikel Arteta, contributing a goal and two assists in 36 appearances across competitions, starting all but five times. All three goal contributions have come in 25 games in the league, where the third-placed Gunners are two points behind leaders Liverpool (60) after 26 games.

Having arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2021, the right-back has racked up over a hundred appearances for the Gunners and is contracted to them till 2026.

With reports of a new deal in the horizon, White was asked by Sky Sports (via TBR) whether he sees his future in North London. He responded:

“Definitely. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I’m very settled, and all my family are here. It’s an amazing place to live, and playing for Arsenal just tops it off.”

Ben White has three goals and seven assists in 119 games across competitions for the Gunners, with all his goal contributions coming in the Premier League.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal are in the midst of an impressive season. Despite their early exit in both domestic cups, the Gunners are within two points of the Premier League summit and are also alive in the UEFA Champions League.

However, they have work to do in their Round of 16 tie with Porto, having conceded a late winner in the first leg away from home last week. The Gunners returned to winning ways with a 4-1 home win over Newcastle United in the league last weekend.

Arteta's side next take on Sheffield United away on Monday (March 4), having won the reverse fixture 5-0 in October at the Emirates. Following that game, they take on Brentford at home in the league on March 9 before hosting Porto three days later in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg.