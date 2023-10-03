“I have not wrecked my children’s lives” – Money Heist star slams Shakira over ‘embarrassing issue’ against Gerard Pique

Jaime Lorente of the Netflix series 'Money Heist' has slammed Shakira for making an "embarrassing issue" of her separation from her ex-partner Gerard Pique.

Shakira is currently making new music and also won a prestigious MTV VMA award last month. However, she has been suffering criticism for a song she released recently named "El Jefe," where she allegedly dissed Pique's father.

Addressing the song, Lorente tweeted:

"How lazy are you, Shakira.”

After the tweet, Shakira's fans started comparing the Spotify monthly listeners of the two celebrities. Lorente had 84K monthly listeners, while the Colombian star’s monthly listeners clocked at 63.7 million.

Responding to the posts, Lorente wrote (via DeepL):

“My family is together and I have not wrecked my children’s lives by making an embarrassing issue against my ex and making their life hell. There are NO MILLIONS of listeners who will pay for that. Jiji.”

Shakira has also been nominated in different categories for the upcoming 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will be taking place on October 5. She is also expected to perform at the Billboard Awards.

What did Shakira say about Gerard Pique's father in her song?

Shakira's latest song ‘El Jefe,’ became a major controversy. The song revolves around the theme of working hard for an unappreciative boss. Fans of the former Barcelona defender quickly calculated that the Columbian singer was talking about Gerard Pique's father.

According to La Vanguardia, Pique's father sent the 46-year-old an eviction notice after the couple decided to part ways. The lyrics of the song 'El Jefe' are:

“They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years. But there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not set foot in a grave…”

The lyrics caught the attention of Joan Pique's legal representatives. According to journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, Pique's legal team is waiting for his reply to take action against Shakira.