"I was wrong" - Graeme Souness changes his Manchester United prediction after Red Devils' shocking start to season

Former Scotland manager and football pundit Graeme Souness has changed his predictions for Manchester United following their horror start to their 2022-23 campaign. The Scotsman recently predicted a top-four finish for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season but has changed his stance after seeing their performances in the first two games.

Manchester United started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford. Things got even worse, as they crashed to a 4-0 reverse at Brentford in their next outing last weekend. That sunk them to the bottom of the league standings, marking their worst start in the Premier League era.

Following the two results, Souness couldn't help but retract his prediction for the Red Devils. The former Scotland manager reckons a top-four finish is now almost mission impossible for new manager Erik ten Hag.

"As for this season, it looks like being another year of scrutiny and disappointment," Souness wrote in his column for the Daily Mail. I wrote in this column two weeks ago that I could see United finishing in the top four. I was wrong. That is almost certainly beyond them."

Explaining his changed stance, Souness said that United have a lot of work to do but lack the pulling power to attract the right players. According to him, the Red Devils have lost their appeal, unlike in the Sir. Alex Ferguson era.

"I don't see how they can attract the players needed to make up the gap," the Scotsman continued.

"If United came for you in the Ferguson years and the five years after, it was a no-brainer; you were going. It is different now. The top players don't see it the same way." he added.

What's next for Manchester United?

It's been a frustrating start to the season for the Red Devils.

After failing to impress in their first two Premier League games of the season, the Red Devils have an even tougher job ahead. That's because Liverpool visit them on Monday (August 22) night. That will be followed by a clash with Southampton next weekend.

After that, United will take on Leicester City, Arsenal and Crystal Palace in their next three fixtures in the English top flight. It remains to be seen how they fare in the said games.

