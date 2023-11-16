"I wrote to him" - When Kai Havertz once said 27-year-old Arsenal target was playing better football than Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho

Arsenal star Kai Havertz's quotes regarding Gunners target Julian Brandt have resurfaced as the north London giants have been linked with the German.

Arsenal have been mentioned as long-term suitors of Brandt several times in the past, and the link refuses to die down. As reported by TBR Football, the 27-year-old is identified as a target for Mikel Arteta's side ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Havertz, who joined the Gunners in the summer from Chelsea, is known to be a very close friend of Brandt, having spent time together with his compatriot at Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz also hailed Brandt as the best player at Borussia Dortmund, ahead of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho in the past. Back in the 2019/20 season, the BVB finished second in the Bundesliga, behind Bayern Munich, and caught the eye with their attacking ability. They scored 84 goals in 34 Bundesliga games that time out.

Now Manchester City star Haaland scored 16 goals in all competitions for Dortmund that season after joining the club in January. Sancho also caught the eye, having managed 20 goals and 20 assists.

However, Havertz hailed Brandt as the best player at Borussia Dortmund, who contributed with seven goals and 13 assists. He told Kicker back in 2020, as quoted by TBR Football:

“I wrote to him (Brandt) on Tuesday after the game. Sancho and Haaland aren’t playing too badly either, but at the moment he’s the best player at (Borussia) Dortmund.”

Brandt has been excellent for Borussia Dortmund this season so far. The versatile attacking midfielder has scored six goals and provided five assists in 16 appearances already this season.

William Gallas explains what Arsenal lack in Premier League title race with Manchester City

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has claimed that his former side do not have the character to beat Manchester City in the title race. The Frenchman praised the Gunners' winning mentality in big games but also criticised their lack of consistency.

He said in an interview with Lord Ping:

''I think Arsenal are capable of winning important games, such as the one against City, but we expect them to drop points, and we don't know why. The Newcastle game was what it was. We all know how tough it is to play against Newcastle, but Arsenal had to leave with the three points. That's the difference between a team with a lot of character and a team without it."

Gallas also spoke about what Mikel Arteta's side lack:

"Arsenal have a good squad, but they need that player who will drag them out of tough situations. They don't have that player at the moment. Arsenal need an influential player who can change games.'’

The Gunners find themselves third in the league standings, level on points with second-placed Liverpool, separated by goal difference.