"I yelled the goal in Mbappé's face, because Enzo had spoken with him and he treated him very badly" - Argentina star Romero explains his actions 

Argentina and Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has explained why he celebrated wildly in France superstar Kylian Mbappe’s face in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Romero claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace had disrespected Enzo Fernandez and that his celebration was a payback of sorts.

Argentina and France were part of an enthralling FIFA World Cup final in Qatar last month. The game finished 3-3 at the end of extra time, courtesy of a Lionel Messi brace, an Angel Di Maria goal, and a sensational hat trick from Kylian Mbappe. La Albiceleste eventually came out on top in the decisive penalty shootout, winning it 4-2.

Speaking to DSports Radio, Romero admitted that he watched the final every day and claimed that he wanted to face France in the final.

“I see the final every day, ha,” Romero began. “I've always wanted to face France in the final, because they were the world champion. It was a complicated game because we knew the talent they had.”

The Spurs ace was then asked about the viral photo of him celebrating in Mbappe’s face after Lionel Messi put his team 3-2 up in extra time. Romero claimed that he did it because Mbappe treated his compatriot Fernandez poorly.

“I yelled the goal in Mbappe's face, because Enzo (Fernández) had spoken with him and he treated him very badly.”

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is open to managing Spain in the future

Argentine national men’s football team manager Lionel Scaloni has revealed that he would be privileged to take charge of the Spanish national team in the future. Scaloni, who lives in Mallorca with his wife and children, has called Spain his second home.

In December 2022, Scaloni took Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory, putting an end to their 36-year-long hiatus. Spain, on the other hand, crashed and burned under Luis Enrique, getting knocked out of the tournament in the Round-of-16 stage after losing to Morocco on penalties. Enrique left his managerial post in the aftermath of the tournament, and the Spanish hot seat remains vacant.

On Cope’s El Partidazo radio program, Scaloni was asked whether or not he would take charge of Spain in the future. He encouragingly replied:

“Why not? It is my second home. I am in love with being here, with how they treat me. Any Argentine would say the same.”

Scaloni, who was appointed in August 2018, has managed Argentina in 57 matches so far, winning 40 of them.

